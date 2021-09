The community is invited to come out and celebrate the kickoff to Quincy High School Homecoming with a parade this Friday, Oct. 1 down Main Street from 12:20 to 1 p.m. The homecoming royalty, class floats, and local businesses will be represented. The Homecoming Ceremony is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m. between the junior varsity game (that starts at 5 p.m.) and the varsity game (at 7 p.m.).