Hospice Discount Cards available

Sierra Hospice 2021 Shop and Save Discount Cards are now available for purchase.

Receive year-long savings at participating merchants in the Chester, Westwood and Crescent Mills areas.

The services donated by the participating business are used to sell a discount card that can be used throughout the year. The money raised is used to provide hospice care, medical equipment, resources, and community events supporting hospice patients and their caregivers.

To purchase a $10 Shop and Save Card, contact Sierra Hospice at 530-258-3412, visit Forget-Me-Not Thrift Store in Chester, and Crescent Country in Crescent Mills.