Hospital auxiliary donates $62,000 for equipment

The Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary donated over $62,000 to purchase new equipmen t for the health organization’s Outpatient Physical Therapy services.

“It’s a pretty exciting new service that we have,” said hospital spokeswoman Alanna Collier. “We offer physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, with all of the services available for pediatrics as well.”

The auxiliary is a major contributor to Eastern Plumas Health Care and earns its funds through its Nifty Thrifty boutique in downtown Portola.

After a closure due to the coronaviurs pandemic, the store reopened June 2 with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All shoppers must wear masks with a limit of 10 individuals in the store at a time. Nifty Thrifty accepts donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but call ahead to confirm at 832-5967.

The store is located at 116 Commercial St.