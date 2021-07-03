Hospital donates AEDs to be placed in Indian Valley area

Plumas District Hospital donated two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Central Plumas Heartsafe Community. They will be placed in the Indian Valley area to improve response times to any out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Locating AEDs in communities greatly increases an individual’s chance of surviving a cardiac arrest.

It’s all part of the HeartSafe community effort begun in Plumas County, which promotes CPR education for the public, AEDs and healthy lifestyles.

“CPR and AED training can help you be prepared to prolong the time in which medical professionals can help a victim,” according to the HeartSafeUSA website (AED is automated external defibrillator).

Sam Blesse, an EMS supervisor for Care Flight, has been instrumental in promoting HeartSafe communities. Recently he spearheaded the effort to place an AED in Plumas County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.

“Having AEDs in the field with our Plumas County Sheriff’s Office deputies is a huge asset in our rural communities,” Blesse said. “More often than not, they are the first to arrive at the scene of an emergency.”

However AEDs cost anywhere from $700-1500. Often other local organizations and individuals step up to help such as when Eastern Plumas Rural Fire and an anonymous donor made it possible to outfit patrol vehicles

In this latest placement, Plumas District Hospital provided the devices.