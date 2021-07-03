From left: Derek Gay from Care Flight, Plumas District Hospital Chief Operating Officer Darren Beatty, and Clinical Education Coordinator Ashley Blesse pose with the new AEDs that will be placed in Indian Valley. Photo submitted
News 

Hospital donates AEDs to be placed in Indian Valley area

Editor
Plumas District Hospital donated two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Central Plumas Heartsafe Community. They will be placed in the Indian Valley area to improve response times to any out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Locating AEDs in communities greatly increases an individual’s chance of surviving a cardiac arrest.

It’s all part of the HeartSafe community effort begun in Plumas County, which promotes CPR education for the public, AEDs and healthy lifestyles.

“CPR and AED training can help you be prepared to prolong the time in which medical professionals can help a victim,” according to the HeartSafeUSA website (AED is automated external defibrillator).

Sam Blesse, an EMS supervisor for Care Flight, has been instrumental in promoting HeartSafe communities. Recently he spearheaded the effort to place an AED in Plumas County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.

“Having AEDs  in the field with our Plumas County Sheriff’s Office deputies is a huge asset in our rural communities,” Blesse said. “More often than not, they are the first to arrive at the scene of an emergency.”

However AEDs cost anywhere from $700-1500. Often other local organizations and individuals step up to help such as when Eastern Plumas Rural Fire and an anonymous donor made it possible to outfit patrol vehicles

In this latest placement, Plumas District Hospital provided the devices.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Dry lightning triggered several fires; Red Flag warning in effect for more

Editor

Yesterday’s weather system brought dry lightning to the northern and and eastern portions of the Plumas National Forest. The Forest…

UPDATED: More resources arriving for Sugar Fire; Highway open

Editor

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that Highway 70 is now open to through traffic. According to the Forest Service,…

Quincy makes list of top 8 small towns to visit in California

Editor

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Quincy is among the eight small towns in California that should be visited this…

Line holding on the Dotta Fire; now at 500 acres, 5 percent contained

Editor

The Forest Service reports this morning that the Dotta Fire is approximately 500 acres and remains 5 percent contained. Crews…

Hiding garbage in green waste could result in $10,000 fine

Editor

Residents who are putting garbage into their green waste and then leaving it in the green waste pile at local…

Celebrate the Fourth weekend at Bucks Lake

Editor

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Bucks Lake with the annual boat parade on Saturday, July 3, and a pancake…