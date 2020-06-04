Household hazardous waste day June 6 in Quincy

A free household hazardous waste collection event is being held this Saturday, June 6, in Quincy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quincy Transfer Site, 29 Abernethy Lane.

Items accepted include: acetone, alcohols, ammonia, fertilizers, insecticides, lighter fluid, window cleaners, windshield wiper fluid, cess pool cleaners, chlorine, drain cleaners, dyes, tree root/stump killers, oil, petroleum, used oil filters, paint strippers and thinners, wood preservatives, shellac, transmission fluid, antifreeze, wallpaper cement, weed killer, batteries, paint and wood stains, bleach and poisons.

Items not accepted include: radioactive material, cylinders (gas), explosive material and medical waste.

This free collection is for residential use only; commercial waste accepted by fee.

Due to COVID 19, the following guidelines are in place:

Remain in vehicles unless otherwise directed.

Wear a mask/face covering during visit to the facility.

Load boxes or bins of waster into the trunk of your vehicle. No waste will be removed from within the vehicle. All waste must be in the trunk.

No containers more than 5 gallons. If an item is leaking, place it in a larger container or plastic bag.

State regulations limit the amount of waste you can transport to a total of 15 gallons of liquid waste, or 125 pounds. Individual containers or items must be no larger than 5 gallons or weigh no more than 50 pounds.

For more information go to:

https://www.plumascounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/26068/Household-Hazardous-Waste-06-06-2020