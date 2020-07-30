How to help fire victims

The Feather River Land Trust is spreading the word about how community members can help those impacted by the July 29 fire. Plumas News is sharing this information to help spread the word.

Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center (PCIRC)

PCIRC provides direct services to many vulnerable people throughout Plumas County, who need their support now more than ever. Despite losing their own home just yesterday, PCIRC is already open remotely. If you’re in need of emergency services, please contact Cathy at [email protected] or (530) 591-5697.

If you’re able to help, the most immediate need is financial. Here’s how to donate:

· Preferred: Send checks to PCIRC c/o Ohana House, PO Box 3005, Quincy, CA 95971

· Preferred: Donate at Plumas Bank or U.S. Bank

· Donate through PayPal on PCIRC’s website: pcirc1.org/donate

West End Theatre and dramaworks

The West End Theatre and dramaworks support community theatre and offer youth empowerment programs through drama. They lost their 30-year collection of costumes, sets, and props in the fire.

· Donate to help them rebuild: westendtheatre.us/fire.html

Quintopia Brewing Company Mutual Aid

Quintopia Brewing has become a hub of downtown Quincy. While their taproom remains open at West End Theatre, their brewing operations were destroyed. Their insurance will cover the loss of equipment, but this mutual aid GoFundMe campaign will help support owners Tom, Hannah, and their three young daughters in the interim as they adjust and respond to this unexpected change.

· Contribute to Quintopia Mutual Aid: gf.me/u/yjftfn