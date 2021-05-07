Indian Valley Chamber hosts community wide yard sale May 15 – pick up your map

The Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce IVCC) is hosting its annual community wide yard sale on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. Maps are available at the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 408 Main St. in downtown Greenville. A sandwich board will be visible to direct people to the chamber office where members will be handing out maps and bottles of water to treasure seekers. Several businesses will have maps available as well.

The maps will lead people to homes participating in the yard sales, and each home will be clearly marked. The event is designed to bring people from throughout Plumas County into the valley and showcase what is available.

For more information call 284-6633 or go to www.indianvalleychamber.org. There is also information on the IVCC Facebook page.