Indian Valley Museum reopens its doors to the public

The Indian Valley Museum in Taylorsville (also known as the Mt. Jura Gem and Museum Society) is pleased to welcome back visitors beginning this Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will remain open for the season through the end of October on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. except for extended hours during special events.

This year the museum’s opening day will coincide with the May 15 Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce Valley-wide Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be providing its museum members outside space to participate in this fun community event.

Museum update

During this past year when COVID-19 kept the museum closed, museum members were still able to make progress on some of their work projects within the COVID safety guidelines. Not only did new updated signs get replaced, but a lot of work went into the engineering, planning, and approval of a new additional museum building. Ground breaking should take place this summer. The new building will house the museum’s beautiful renovated Hardgrave Stage along with some other special items.

Museum staff have also been actively collecting and compiling items for their COVID Living History Booklet, an on-going work-in-progress type project. Plumas County residents of all ages and backgrounds will be included in this booklet of memories. Submissions from the public are currently being accepted by the museum. Booklet entry forms and interviews are being offered to help individuals who would like their stories, thoughts and experiences told and pictures included.

Most importantly, we can’t forget the museum volunteers who continue to give their time to enrich our awareness with local history displays and beautiful gem and mineral specimens for the public to enjoy.

Dates of future museum events will be evaluated and announced as COVID guidelines are updated. For information and questions please contact us at [email protected].