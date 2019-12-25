Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 12/25/19

Notice of Public Hearing

The Planning Director will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Consideration of the value of public interest for a historical building. Application for the demolition of a structure designated as historic by the Plumas County General Plan. Plumas County Code Sec. 9-2.3703(b)(3) states, ” Special plan reviews for historical buildings shall be the consideration of the value of public interest prior to the approval of a building permit to demolish a historical building.”

Genesee Valley Ranch, LLC, applicant

7205 Genesee Road, Taylorsville, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 008-350-006-000; T25N/R11E/Section 17, MDM.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at TimEvans@countyofplumas.com.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Planning Director.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Director at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Tracey Ferguson, Plumas County Planning Director, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

Dec. 24, 2019|