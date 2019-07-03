Indian Valley Record Public Notices for the week of 7/3/19

Indian Valley Community Services District Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the IVCSD Board of Directors will conduct a public hearing on July 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the IVCSD Office, 127 Crescent Street, Suite #1 Greenville, California, 95947, Plumas County. The public hearing is to review and approve the district’s preliminary budget for FY 2019-20. Public hearing posted in the community and the local news media as required before the hearing by Board Clerk/Secretary, Jeff Titcomb.

Published IVR

July 3, 2019|