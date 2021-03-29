Indians travel to Tiger territory

The Greenville football team put up a good fight in Portola, 66-38, as they faced the undefeated Tigers on March 26.

“Putting points on the scoreboard against Portola is difficult to impossible,” said GHS head football coach Dave Keller. “They have so much talent across the board and are so well coached.”

The Tiger varsity squad opened up the game for Portola with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Shane Curren after just one minute in the contest. The two-point conversion failed, 6-0. Two minutes later PHS scored on a safety, 8-0. Curren scored with kick return of 55 yards, 14-0. Tiger James Sampson rushed for the two-point conversion, 16-0. Portola scored again when Carver Wearin rushed two yards into the end zone with three minutes left in the first quarter. Curren successfully completed the two-point conversion, 24-0.

Tiger Michael Stewart intercepted a Greenville pass on the PHS 25-yard line. GHS recovered a fumble by Portola and took possession on the PHS 37-yard line with two minutes left in the first quarter. Portola’s Curren took off on an 88-yard run to score again, 30-0. The two-point conversion failed and the first quarter ended.

With six minutes left in the second quarter, Portola head football coach Steve Heskett put the Tiger JV team in. “Varsity was up 30-0,” said coach Heskett. “JV boys played well the rest of the game.”

GHS quarterback Wade Neer scored on an 8-yard run with five minutes left in the second quarter following a successful fake punt by Presley Sordi. The two-point conversion attempt failed. With two minutes left in the first half, Neer fired a 13-yard pass to split end Connor Barr, 30-12. GHS running back Cayden Taddei added the two-point conversion, 30-14. The Portola varsity team came back in with one minute left in the half. Tiger Curren sent a long pass to PHS quarterback Dylan Gonsalves that landed the Tigers at the GHS 29-yard line. Gonsalves shot a 30-yard pass to Owen Bowling for the TD, 36-14. Curren rushed for the two-point conversion with 1.3 seconds left in the half, 38-14.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Gonsalves sent a 35-yard pass to Portola’s Zach Perkins to score, 44-14. The two-point conversion attempt failed. Greenville’s Taddei picked up the kickoff to return 82 yards and score for the Indians, 44-20. Doubling up, Taddei rushed for the two-point conversion, 44-22.

Gonsalves completed an 8-yard pass to Jackson Powell to score with one minute left in the third quarter, 50-22. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Early in the fourth quarter, Greenville quarterback Neer scored on a 23-yard run, 50-28. The two-point conversion was good, 50-30.

Curren took the kick return 70 yards to score for the Tigers, 56-30, and followed up rushing for the two-point conversion, 58-30. The PHS JV team took over on the field once again. With five minutes left in the final quarter, Neer hit Barr with a 34-yard pass for the last of five GHS touchdowns, 58-36. Neer rushed for the two-point conversion, 58-38.

Curren brought an 85-yard kick return all the way to the end zone to score with four minutes in the game, 64-38. Curren completed a pass for the two-point conversion, 66-38, and that was the end of the game.

“Our offense line of Harvey Merino, Jake Smalley and George Fellos performed in an impressive manner,” said GHS head coach Keller. Both teams demonstrated skill and persistence on the field. “Greenville played hard from start to finish,” said PHS coach Heskett. “We are now getting into the tough part of our schedule and I feel like we are getting better every week. It should be a fun second half of the season with the trophy game against Quincy at our place to end the year.”

The few family members that were permitted to view from the stands were most appreciative of the efforts made by the athletes. It was brisk outside, frosty and biting, but nobody seemed to care.

The Greenville Indians will face the Quincy Trojans at Feather River College, Friday, April 2. The Portola Tigers will travel to Los Molinos to take on the Bulldogs that same week. Ruff! The Tigers host the Redding Christian Lions April 9 and end the season playing the QHS Trojans for a second time at Feather River College April 16. The final game of the season will be Greenville Indians traveling to Loyalton to meet the Grizzlies on Saturday, April 17.