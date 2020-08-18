Information for livestock producers impacted by Loyalton Fire

If you were impacted by the Loyalton Fire — losing cattle, forage or infrastructure — the Farm Service Agency (FSA) is set up and ready to assist. Please reference the Fact Sheet put together between Plumas-Sierra County UC Cooperative Extension and Farm Service Agency on resources available to producers click here. Producers can contact Lassen/Plumas/Sierra Counties FSA Program Technician, Debi Michaels at (530) 257-4127 x 104 to start processing a claim or you can email at [email protected]

Cattle Loss – If you lost cattle due to the Loyalton Fire or burn injuries, and may seek financial compensation from the Farm Service Agency, you MUST have cattle loss verified by a third Party. UC Cooperative Extension is an approved third party and can assist you with this process. Please contact Tracy Schohr for assistance in Plumas and Sierra counties at 916-716-2643.

Estimating Forage Loss – UC Cooperative Extension has tools and resources to assist producers in estimating the cost of replacing forage loss on annual rangelands. This tool can be helpful when working with insurance adjusters and planning for necessary hay purchases for the season. Click here for background information and excel tools.

Access – Commercial livestock operators who need to move cattle out of the fire’s path and need access should contact Tracy Schohr, UC Cooperative Extension Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor at 916-716-2643. She can assist you with coordinating with law enforcement personnel.