Injured skier returns home

Kaley Bloom, the skier injured in the Alpine Meadows avalanche that claimed the life of his friend, Cole Comstock, is back at his home in Tahoe City.

Bloom is continuing to recover from the serious injuries he sustained to his lower extremities in the Jan. 17 accident.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help offset his medical expenses and thus far has raised more than $16,000 toward a $50,000 goal.

Bloom is the son of Carl and Sharleen Bloom of Quincy and is a graduate of Quincy High School.