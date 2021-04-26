Business Scene 

Iron Door opens for the season

Submitted

The Iron Door, located at 5417 Main Street in Historic Johnsville, is opening for the season on May 7.

Days open will be Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays; closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

They are offering Prime Rib for Mother’s Day. Call 530-836-2376 for reservations.

