Is it seasonal allergies or something more?

By Debra Moore

dmoore@plumasnews.com

It’s seasonal allergy time, which means Plumas County residents might find themselves suffering from a host of symptoms that might have them wondering if it’s just an allergy or if it’s something more.

For those who might be suffering from allergies for the first time, here are the most usual symptoms according to the Mayo Clinic: itchy eyes, sneezing, runny and stuffy noses. Sometimes allergy sufferers also experience cough, fatigue and weakness. Rarely does a seasonal allergy cause a sore throat, and allergies do not present with a fever or general aches and pains (both hallmarks of COVID-19).

Seasonal allergies can be triggered by various tree and grass pollen. There are steps that individuals can take to minimize the impact of seasonal allergies, which manifest over dseveral weeks:

Stay indoors on dry, windy days. The best time to go outside is after a good rain, which helps clear pollen from the air.

Delegate lawn mowing, weed pulling and other gardening chores that stir up allergens.

Remove clothes you’ve worn outside and shower to rinse pollen from your skin and hair.

Don’t hang laundry outside — pollen can stick to sheets and towels.

Wear a pollen mask if you do outside chores.

Close doors and windows at night or any other time when pollen counts are high.

Avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are highest.

Several types of nonprescription medications can help ease allergy symptoms according to advice from the Mayo Clinic. They include: