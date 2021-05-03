News 

It’s air quality awareness week!

Editor

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is pleased to announce that Air Quality Awareness Week 2021 will be celebrated May 3 – 7. The theme this year is Healthy Air – Important for Everyone!

The goal is to promote events that increase air quality awareness and encourage people to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) daily.

Please log onto the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District website at: http://www.myairdistrict.com and follow the link located in the top slider, to Air Quality Awareness Week 2021 landing page.

There you will find important daily information on Air Quality as well as a chance to enter to win one of five, $100 Ace Gift Cards.

The website also has great resources on the Greater Portola Woodstove Changeout Program, or you can contact the district today for resources on free green waste removal, free chimney sweep vouchers and free woodsheds.

Contact the district at: 530-832-0102

