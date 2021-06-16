It’s derby season on local lakes

Lake Almanor

Lake level continues to hover around the 4483.25 mark, basically unchanged for the past two weeks. With unsettled weather over the last week, water temps dropped from low seventies back into low 60s, it was 63.5 degrees June 13. Like most of California, the Almanor area is in for some heat this week, with daytime high’s approaching the 100-degree mark. Afternoon winds are expected to hamper fishing. Clarity fluctuates around the lake ranging from 5-15’.

The hex hatch is in full swing with large hatches taking place along the West Shore from Canyon Dam to Almanor West. Fishing pressure has increased as well. “We have a couple of great articles in past AFA Newsletters related to fishing the hatch that are good reading whether you are a beginner or long time fly fisherman,” said Almanor Fishing Association John Crotty.

There has been no change for trollers. The insect hatches and now the hex hatch have fish gorging on bugs. “A 10-bite day is a good one, the fish remain feisty and in great shape,” said Crotty. “Big Springs, the A-Frame, Red Bank, Almanor West and the flats between Almanor West and the Peninsula are all good places to start your day.”

Shore fishing remains tough with Hamilton Branch the best shot at catching a fish. Bass fishermen are targeting fish in the shallows early and moving to structure and drop off’s as the sun comes up.

Both USFS ramps are open, campgrounds are operating at 50 percent capacity and most businesses are open. Caltrans has resumed work on the Fredoyner summit with minor traffic delays on 36.

Veteran’s fishing day

Almanor Fishing Association is hosting the fourth Annual Veterans Fishing Day on Saturday, June 26.

“We currently have 46 boats and 84 Veterans signed up to participate,” said Crotty. “We will also be hosting a barbecue after fishing at the Beautiful Lake Almanor Country Club (LACC) Rec #1 picnic area.” Shirts are on order and AFA provides a number of gifts for participating Veterans that are given away at the barbecue after fishing.

If you are a veteran and would like to participate, be sure to RSVP so that organizers can plan for both the day of fishing and the barbecue. If you know of someone that would like to participate as a Captain or volunteer please forward this information. “Vets will be assigned to boats soon, so please reach out ASAP if you want to fish,” said Crotty. “This is a free event for Veterans, including the barbecue. We have a number of great raffle prizes for participating Veterans including 10 custom trolling rods (compliments of Duncan McIntyre), three custom made wooden flags, gift cards, a yeti cooler, yeti cups and much more.” If you would like to donate an item to the raffle please contact Deb or John at 284-0861 or email [email protected]

Lake Davis

The Father’s Day Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, June 19, at Lake Davis. Categories include Adult, Junior (under 16), and Dad and Me. Trophies, cash prizes, and 2022 entry will be awarded in each category. Tagged fish bounties will be awarded and there will be a prize drawing. All proceeds benefit Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District. “Derby headquarters” is J&J’s Grizzly Store and Camping Resort, 7552 Lake Davis Road, Lake Davis, Portola.

Registration is open until 8 p.m. June 18, at J&J Grizzly Store or on June 19 in the morning before the derby. For more information contact Jeanne Graham, 832-0270.

Frenchman Lake

Fishing pressure is increasing on the weekends but there is still plenty of fishing solitude available. Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Smallmouth Bass and Brown Bullhead are the most commonly fished species at Frenchman. Campgrounds are open and can be reserved online.

Eagle Lake

“Fishing has been good since opening,” said Valerie Aubrey. There are reports of seasonal algae in some places. “All kinds of lures and flies are working. Depths vary, 8-14 feet has been a good depth for us by mid morning,” said Aubrey.