News 

IVCC annual valley-wide Yard Sale/Car Show returns to Indian Valley May 15

Editor

By Meg Upton

     May 15 is the day to mosey around Indian Valley. The Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Valley Wide Yard Sale is back.

     The sales take place in and around the communities of Greenville, Taylorsville, Canyon Dam, Crescent Mills, Indian Falls, and Genesee.

     Maps will be at the chamber office on Friday and Saturday (on Main Street next to Hunter’s Hardware). On Saturday morning there will be maps at the welcome signs to Indian Valley and at most of the businesses in the valley.

      All yard sales are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

     It’s not too late to join in with your own yard sale. Forms to participate can be obtained from the chamber website indianvalleychamber.org, but need to be returned by Wednesday, May 12.

     Along with the yard sales, Crescent Mills is holding its Crescent Classic Rides Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

     “Everybody’s rides welcome,” said organizer Lisa Forcino. There’s a raffle prize ticket given to everyone who brings their ‘wheels’ for the show. Participants are asked to park off Highway 89 near Crescent Country and Carter Street. For those interested, who need more information, call Crescent Country at (530) 284-6016.

