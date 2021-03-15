Monday, March 15, 2021
Births Vitals 

Ivori Elena Jane Wagnon was born to Rori Renfree and Diego Wagnon of Greenville, on March 3, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Ivori weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 inches in length.

