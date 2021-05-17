Jacob William Strahl, age 30, lost his battle with cancer on April 14, 2021 surrounded by his family. Jake was born on September 20, 1990 to parents Terry Strahl and Brenda Chance-Roccucci in Yuba City CA.

Jake worked offloading cargo ships, but he especially enjoyed his work as a groundskeeper for the Public Utilities District. He loved gaming with family and friends, rooting on his favorite football team the Seattle Seahawks and taking trips to the ocean.

Jake met Ashley Polk, the love of his life and was overjoyed of becoming a father to Kaylynn in late May of this year.

Jake is survived by his fiancé Ashley Polk, unborn daughter Kaylynn and Ashley’s son Austin, all of Marysville, CA. Father Terry Strahl of Yuba City, Mother Brenda Chance-Roccucci (Bryan) of Quincy; brother Tyler Strahl (Rachel) of Chico, CA; Grandparents Chuck and Glenna Cates of Marysville, CA and Randy and Kathi Lombardi of Quincy, CA and preceded in death by his Grandfather Gerald Chance of Quincy CA. His large and loving family also includes many uncles, aunts and cousins.

A celebration of Life was held on May 1, 2021 in Marysville.

An account has been opened at Plumas Bank in Quincy, CA for anyone wishing to make donations for Ashley and Kaylynn or by mailing them to PO Box 557, Quincy, CA 95971.