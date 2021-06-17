Obituaries 

Jamie M. Flanagan

Submitted

Jamie M. Flanagan passed at Renown in Reno on May 24, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 26, 1976, in Montclair, CA. Jamie first lived in Portola at the age of 3 for a short time, returning at the age of 9. She was raised by her mother Barbara Farris and Tarry Flanagan (deceased). With her siblings always close by, Jamie always had someone by her side, being the second youngest of six siblings: Saunessa Miner, Harleen Armacost, Carole Lopez, Tarry Lynn and Robert Flanagan.

Many people would agree Jamie was a free spirit and was loved by many. She was a loving mom, daughter, sister and friend. She loved the outdoors. Jamie spent a lot of time with family, she surrounded herself with people she felt were just that — family — and it’s easy to say she had a story for every person’s life she touched, in both small and big ways. She was a huge influence in her children’s lives and has left them all extraordinarily strong and, although they will all miss her, it will be the strength she instilled in them that they know she will always be close at heart.

Jamie is survived by her mother, siblings, and six children: Breanne Olsen of Quincy, Jessica Flanagan, Kayden Flanagan of Loyalton, Gauge Kincade of Portola, Raven Kincade of Portola and Ethan Pollen of Quincy; along with two granddaughters, Addilynn and Joleaha. Services will be held later, and the family would like to say thank you to those who have shown their support during this time. Jamie will be missed and will forever stay in our hearts.

