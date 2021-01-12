Jan. 11: Plumas reports 10 new cases; 5 associated with the jail

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 11, that there are 10 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. Today’s total includes all positive cases tallied since Jan. 8, when 11 cases were announced. The southern region once again is leading the count with nine cases today.

Five of the reported cases are associated with the county jail — four are inmates and one is a staff member.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases is now 554 with 67 active cases, 25 total hospitalizations to date, and five deaths.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

One resident from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Nine residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]