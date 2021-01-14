Jan. 13: Plumas announces 7 new cases; 3 related to jail

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 13, that there are 7 newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 569 with 73 active cases, 25 total hospitalizations to date, and five deaths. The three cases from the Southern Region reported today are related to the Plumas County Correctional Facility outbreak.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

One residents from the Northern Region (Indian Valley/Greenville)

Three residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Three residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]