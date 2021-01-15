Jan. 14: Plumas announces 4 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 14, that there are 4 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. This is welcome news after what has been regular double digit numbers.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 573 with 73 active cases, and five deaths to date. One case today is related to the Plumas County Correctional Facility outbreak.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

One resident from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Three residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website