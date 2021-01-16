Jan. 15: Plumas announces just 3 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 15, that there are 3 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. Yesterday’s count was just four, with one of those cases related to the correctional facility. It’s been a nice two-day downward trend for the county, with no cases to report for the Southern Region for the first time in weeks.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 576 with 64 active cases, and five deaths to date.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

One resident from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Two residents from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website