Jan. 20: Plumas announces 7 new cases today

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Jan. 20, that there are 7 newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 596 with 59 active cases, and five deaths to date.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

Two residents from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor)

Four residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website