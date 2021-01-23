Jan. 22: Plumas announces 5 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Jan. 22, that there are five newly confirmed coronavirus cases. Yesterday four cases were reported.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 605 with 61 active cases, and five deaths to date.

Following is the breakdown of today’s cases:

One resident from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor)

One resident from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley)

Three residents from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website