Monday, February 8, 2021
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Life Tributes 

Jeffrey D. Moffett

Submitted

8/29/1943 – 1/4/2021

Jeffrey D. Moffett was born in Alabama, then became a CA resident and had resided at Quincy, CA for last ten years. He worked most of his adult life as a Game Warden.

He survived by Kerry Costas and by three siblings.

Private cremation was by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

More News