J&J vaccine available this morning to walk-ins

Plumas County Public Health is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this morning at Feather River College from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. this morning Monday, May 10.

The clinic was designed to offer college students the opportunity to receive the one-dose vaccine before they leave campus next week. As of this morning there were 14 sign-ups, leaving extra vaccine to distribute.

Signs will direct those seeking a vaccine to nursing clinic, which is visible when you enter campus.

 

