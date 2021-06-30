JODI LYNN WILLIAMSON

9/9/1970 – 6/26/2021

Jodi Lynn Williamson, was born in Milwaukee, WI on September 9, 1970, to Gerald & Dale Walters Richards. She was found deceased in her Quincy residence on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Jodi spent her formative years in Wisconsin; then moved with her family to Reno, NV at age 14. There she attended High School, before moving to Quincy in 1994. She was a stay at home mother who enjoyed raising her daughter, spending time with family members and she especially loved music and animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Williamson of Boise, ID; her mother, Dale Mannies of Quincy; by two siblings, Kathy Chambers of Quincy and John Richards of Reno, NV and by several nieces & nephews.

Private arrangements are by Blair Mortuary & Cremations, Quincy.