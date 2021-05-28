Public Notices 

Johnstonville Elementary School District Notice of Public Hearing

Submitted

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
JOHNSTONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT
LOCAL CONTROL AND ACCOUNTABILITY PLAN AND
BUDGET INSPECTION HEARING NOTICE
Fiscal Year 2021/2022
IN ACCORDANCE WITH ED CODE 52062 AND 42127

The governing board of Johnstonville Elementary School District will conduct a Public Hearing in accordance with Education Code, Section 52062 for the 2021-22 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), 2020-21 Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan (LCP), and the 2019-20 LCAP Annual Update, and the Budget Overview for Parents and in accordance with Education Code, Section 42127 for the 2021-22 Budget, on June 9, 2021. The Public Hearing will commence at 5:30 p.m. in the Johnstonville School Boardroom, 704-795 Bangham, Susanville, CA

The proposed Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan (LCP), and the LCAP Annual Update, Budget Overview for Parents, and the District’s Budget will be available for Public Inspection at Johnstonville School Office, 704-795 Bangham, Susanville, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm on May 28, 2021.

The adoption of the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan, LCAP Annual Update, and the District’s Budget, will be held June 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at the Johnstonville School Boardroom.

Published May 28, 2021

