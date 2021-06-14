Join the Town Hall virtually or live tonight in Chester

Residents are invited to attend a community Town Hall at the Chester Memorial Hall located at 225 Gay St. in Chester from 5:15 to 6 p.m. tonight, June 14.

The Town Hall will also broadcast live on the Lake Almanor Area Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lakealmanorarea/

Join Seneca Healthcare District CEO Shawn McKenzie as he discusses Seneca’s commitment to the community through various upcoming projects, as well as answers questions from the public. Learn more about the new hospital build status, Project Botox, Project Welcome Mat, Project SWA, Project Bullhorn, and Project Lockjaw.

Join Susan Bryner, director of The Almanor Foundation and President of the Lake Almanor Area Chamber, as she shares the vision for The Almanor Foundation. Learn about who it will serve, how it will be funded, the proposed initiatives it houses, and most importantly, how to participate. Foundation directors and steering committee members will be present to answer questions.

Town Halls are a project of the Lake Almanor Area Chamber’s Town Talk Series.