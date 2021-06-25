Joint inter-agency fire training to be held in Beckwourth on Saturday

Beckwourth Fire Protection District and the Plumas County Fire Chiefs’ Association will be conducting an Inter-Agency Fire Training on Saturday, June 26, at 9 a.m. This training will be in an abandoned structure off of Highway 70 in Beckwourth and will conclude at noon the same day.

“Fire crews from multiple agencies will get together to train, manage, and control structure fires,” said Beckwourth Fire Chief Bret Russell. He added, “working with multiple agencies within the Plumas County Fire Chiefs’ Association gives us an opportunity to coordinate how we train for real incidents and allows firefighters from this great community a chance to work together prior to an emergency.”