Wednesday, July 15, 2020
July 15 COVID counts in neighboring counties

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

As of today, July 15, the following neighboring counties to Plumas have updated their coronavirus case numbers:

Butte County

There are 437 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Tehama County

There are 126 confirmed cases — 28 active; 97 recovered and one death.

Lassen County

 Community Cases: 41 total cases; 20 – active and 21 recovered

Correction Institution Cases: 403

CCC: 189 – active and 210 recovered

HDSP: four active

Washoe County

The Regional Information Center is reporting an additional COVID-19-related death in Washoe County: A male in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, there were 94 new COVID-19 cases reported since yesterday with 50 recoveries.

  • Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 3,810 (+94 from July 14)
  • Deaths: 99 (+1)
  • Recovered: 2,562 (+50)
  • Active cases: 1,149 (+43)
  • Currently hospitalized: 81 (-1)
  • Cases who have discharged from hospital: 289 (+0)
  • According to the Nevada Hospital Association, in Washoe County as of July 15:
    • 79 percent of all staffed short-term, acute-care hospital beds are occupied (-1 percent since July 14)
    • 54 percent of the all Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied (-2 percent)
    • 14 percent of all ventilators are in use (-2 percent)

    NOTE: Numbers are for all hospital patients in Washoe County and not just COVID-19 patients.

