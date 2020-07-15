July 15 COVID counts in neighboring counties

As of today, July 15, the following neighboring counties to Plumas have updated their coronavirus case numbers:

Butte County

There are 437 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Tehama County

There are 126 confirmed cases — 28 active; 97 recovered and one death.

Lassen County

Community Cases: 41 total cases; 20 – active and 21 recovered

Correction Institution Cases: 403



CCC: 189 – active and 210 recovered

HDSP: four active

Washoe County

The Regional Information Center is reporting an additional COVID-19-related death in Washoe County: A male in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, there were 94 new COVID-19 cases reported since yesterday with 50 recoveries.