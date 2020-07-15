July 15 COVID counts in neighboring counties
As of today, July 15, the following neighboring counties to Plumas have updated their coronavirus case numbers:
Butte County
There are 437 confirmed cases and four deaths.
Tehama County
There are 126 confirmed cases — 28 active; 97 recovered and one death.
Lassen County
Community Cases: 41 total cases; 20 – active and 21 recovered
Correction Institution Cases: 403
CCC: 189 – active and 210 recovered
HDSP: four active
Washoe County
The Regional Information Center is reporting an additional COVID-19-related death in Washoe County: A male in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
Additionally, there were 94 new COVID-19 cases reported since yesterday with 50 recoveries.
- Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 3,810 (+94 from July 14)
- Deaths: 99 (+1)
- Recovered: 2,562 (+50)
- Active cases: 1,149 (+43)
- Currently hospitalized: 81 (-1)
- Cases who have discharged from hospital: 289 (+0)
- According to the Nevada Hospital Association, in Washoe County as of July 15:
- 79 percent of all staffed short-term, acute-care hospital beds are occupied (-1 percent since July 14)
- 54 percent of the all Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied (-2 percent)
- 14 percent of all ventilators are in use (-2 percent)
NOTE: Numbers are for all hospital patients in Washoe County and not just COVID-19 patients.