Two at EPHC skilled nursing test positive

Eastern Plumas Health Care has received two positive COVID-19 test results for employees in the Portola Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF).

Precautions were put into place in both the Portola and Loyalton facilities beginning Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The precautions include no visitors, a separate employee entrance, testing and daily screening.

These precautions remain in place, with employees and residents to be tested weekly. Staff is notifying the residents’ families.

A press release from Eastern Plumas Health Care stated, “This is all the information that will be released at this time. Further information will be released as necessary. Thank you for respecting the privacy of our employees and residents. Please remember to practice social distancing, hand washing and wear a mask.”

For information regarding COVID-19 in Plumas County please contact Plumas County Public Health at 283-6400 or email [email protected]