June 1 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 1, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 757 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 709 testing negative, and 44 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County, which for months had zero cases, now has 4 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 51 confirmed cases, up 11 from last Friday.

Tehama County has 4 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1585 confirmed cases, and 61 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 54 cases from last Friday and 2 additional deaths. More than half of the confirmed cases have recovered.