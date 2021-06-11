June 10: Plumas Public Health reports 2 new cases

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 10, that there are two new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, Public Health reported zero new cases.

Today’s reported cases break down as follows:

One case from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor) confirmed on June 8.

One case from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley) confirmed on June 8.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date remains 735. There are three active cases: one in the Southern Region; one in the Eastern Region; and one in the Western. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.