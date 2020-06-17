June 16 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, June 16, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more than two months, Plumas County held steady at four confirmed cases, but one was added yesterday. To date there have been 1,141 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,074 testing negative, and 62 tests pending, with five confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 5 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 78 confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 17 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,016 confirmed cases, and 71 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 13 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 641 active cases with 70 hospitalized and 1,304 individuals recovered.