- More rec sites open June 19
- June 19 Plumas COVID testing
More News
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, June 19,…
Plumas National Forest is opening additional recreation sites today, June 19. Included are Bucks Lake…
No injuries were apparent when a single truck on La Porte Road, near the Junction…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Plumas District Hospital announced yesterday that “a Quincy resident and contact…
Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced during the June 18 Board of Trustees meeting…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, June 18,…
Mass COVID-19 testing will be held in Portola on Tuesday, June 23, at Eastern Plumas…
Plumas County Public Health reported the sixth positive case of COVID-19 in the county today,…
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new order today, June 18, that all Californians must now…
Peninsula Fire District and Hamilton Branch Fire District will conduct testing of the new Emergency…
By Roni Java Special to Plumas News Two Quincy brothers who have currently donated $1,000…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, June 17,…
Every meeting of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors begins with an opportunity for public…
By Meg Upton [email protected] Retired staff and friends gathered Friday, June 12, to celebrate Dee…
By Meg Upton [email protected] Indian Valley Recreation & Parks District will not open the Indian…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News The Plumas Unified School District’s (PUSD) Governing Board…
Greenville Rotary President John Banks announced this year’s scholarship recipients: Shasta Banchio and Clarissa Kusel…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, June 16,…
Dave Preston remembers the early days of his information technology career in Plumas County. “We…
Steve Small has worn many hats during his 41 years of service to Plumas County,…
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Quincy Post Office today, June 16, after it was discovered…