June 19 Plumas COVID testing

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, June 19, there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more than two months, Plumas County held steady at four confirmed cases, but one (Eastern Plumas) was added Monday, June 15, and another related case (Quincy) was confirmed Thursday, June 18. Public Health investigations reveal that there were multiple exposures related to these cases.

To date there have been 1,189 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,116 testing negative, and 67 tests pending, with six confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 5 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 88 confirmed cases, seven more than yesterday.

Tehama County has 31 cases; seven more than reported yesterday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,137 confirmed cases, and 73 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 31 cases from yesterday with one additional death. There are 685 active cases with 69 hospitalized (two less than yesterday) and 1,379 individuals recovered.