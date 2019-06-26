June 2 public hearing on dump fee increases

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is conducting a public hearing Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. in its courthouse boardroom to consider dump fee increases in the county. Those who self haul solid waste to transfer stations in Delleker and Graeagle will see a 4.2 percent increase, while those in Chester, Greenville, LaPorte and Quincy are looking at a 12.8 percent fee hike. If adopted, the rates will become effective July 3.

A copy of the proposed revised fee schedule can be reviewed on the Plumas County website or in person at 1834 E. Main St. in Quincy between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.