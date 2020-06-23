June 22 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 22, there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more than two months, Plumas County held steady at four confirmed cases, but one (Eastern Plumas) was added Monday, June 15, and another related case (Quincy) was confirmed Thursday, June 18. Public Health investigations reveal that there were multiple exposures related to these cases.

To date there have been 1,286 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 1,216 testing negative, and 64 tests pending, with six confirmed cases of the virus, four of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 7 confirmed cases, which is two more than Friday.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 97 confirmed cases, nine more than Friday.

Tehama County has 35 cases; four more than reported Friday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,232 confirmed cases, and 74 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 95 cases from Friday with one additional death. There are 662 active cases with 72 hospitalized and 1,496 individuals recovered.