June 24: Plumas Public Health announces 5 new cases – all Eastern Region

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 24, that there are five new cases to report — all from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola). The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, June 21, Public Health reported just one new case, also from the Eastern Region.

Three of the cases reported today were confirmed June 22, and two cases were confirmed on June 23.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 742. There are 6 active cases — all in Eastern Plumas. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.

