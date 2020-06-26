- More rec sites open in Lakes Basin
- June 26 Plumas COVID testing update
More News
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, June 26,…
Additional developed recreation sites in the Lakes Basin Recreation Area are now open including Gold,…
After months of work on the budget by staff and city council members, the City…
By Gregg Scott Special to Plumas News A long idle landmark in Chester is once…
One man is arrested and another is in the hospital following a shooting incident last…
By The Reverend Matthew Warren Special to Plumas News Editor’s note: We highly encourage you…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, June 25,…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Speak up and you shall be heard. When area residents learned…
The Chester Public Utility District is scheduled to meet Tuesday, June 30, at 3 p.m….
Quincy Natural Foods store hours are now 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday….
Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center (PCIRC) is pleased to announce its new Interim Director,…
The old ranch house at White Sulphur Springs Ranch has received some wonderful period furniture…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, June 24,…
Eastern Plumas Health Care hosted a free COVID-19 testing event yesterday, June 23, and it…
Plumas County Public Health received notification from Plumas District Hospital of a positive COVID-19 test…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Two teams of local and Bay Area teens are in the…
The Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its popular 50/50 Swap Meet this…
The Plumas National Forest along with Beckwourth Fire and Sierra Valley Fire responded to a…
UPDATE 3:45 p.m. June 24: As of this afternoon, fire crews are mopping up the three…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, June 23,…
By Ingrid Burke Special to Plumas News [email protected] High school seniors weren’t the only Plumas…