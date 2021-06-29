June 28: Public Health announces just one new case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 28, that there is just one new case to report — from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola) that was reported to the agency June 25. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Thursday, June 24, Public Health reported five cases, all from the Eastern Region.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 743. There are three active cases — all in Eastern Plumas. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.