June 29 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 29, there are eight confirmed cases of the virus, six of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus. The latest case, reported today, is an Eastern Plumas County resident who has symptoms and is isolating at home. No data on the number of tests administered was reported.

Public Health released the following statement today regarding its reporting: Plumas County COVID-19 case reporting will align with how the California Department of Public Health is reporting cases. Now that community spread has increased throughout the United States and is now the primary reason for new cases, including California, breaking down the case count into separate categories is no longer recommended. The number of reported cases are only the confirmed cases that are reported to Public Health from labs and healthcare providers. People infected with COVID-19 often have little or no symptoms and do not always seek testing. Because of this, we believe there may be more people infected with COVID-19 in Plumas County than we know.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 12 confirmed community cases, and 217 at the prison complex.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 150 confirmed cases, 23 more than Friday.

Tehama County has 63 cases; four more than reported Friday.

Washoe County in Nevada has 2,656 confirmed cases, and 75 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 144 cases from Friday with one additional death. There are 913 active cases with 78 hospitalized and 1,668 individuals recovered.