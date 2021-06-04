June 3: Plumas announces 6 new cases

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 3, that there are 6 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays, but due to the Memorial Day holiday and a change in staffing, the announcement came just once this week.

The cases announced today break down as follows:

One case from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley) confirmed on May 28.

Four cases from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola). One confirmed on May 29; two confirmed on June 1; and one confirmed on June 2.

One case from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor) confirmed on June 3.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date is 733. There are 9 active cases: three in the Southern Region; four in the Eastern Region; one in the Western Region and one in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

To sign up for a vaccine go to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its covid website here.6.03.2021- Final Package

