June 3 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, June 3, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 793 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 733 testing negative, and 56 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 4 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 5o confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 6 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1618 confirmed cases, and 61 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 12 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 554 active cases with 60 still hospitalized and 1,003 individuals recovered.