June 4 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, June 4, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 815 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 748 testing negative, and 63 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 4 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 53 confirmed cases.

Tehama County has 6 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1645 confirmed cases, and 61 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 27 cases from yesterday with no additional deaths. There are 552 active cases with 61 still hospitalized and 1,032 individuals recovered.