June 5 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, June 5, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 839 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 791 testing negative, and 44 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

How do our neighboring counties compare?

Lassen County has 4 confirmed cases.

Sierra County has 1 confirmed case.

Butte County is reporting 57 confirmed cases, an increase of four from yesterday.

Tehama County has 6 cases.

Washoe County in Nevada has 1685 confirmed cases, and 65 deaths attributed to COVID, which is an increase of 40 cases from yesterday with four additional deaths. There are 550 active cases with 60 still hospitalized and 1,070 individuals recovered.